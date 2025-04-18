- Holidayers are warned to reconsider surfing as ex-Cyclone Tam causes large swells and dangerous conditions.
Holidaymakers across the North Island are being warned to reconsider any plans to surf this Easter weekend as ex-tropical Cyclone Tam continues to rage down the country.
Large swells are predicted to hit coastlines from Northland to Taranaki this weekend, which could bring riptides and “dangerous conditions” for swimmers and boaties.
Meanwhile, people are being advised to avoid dozens of beaches in Auckland and Northland as the regions recover from the storm.