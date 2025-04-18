Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cyclone Tam: MetService warns beachgoers during Easter weekend

By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService National Weather Update: April 18th - April 23rd. Video / MetService
  • Holidayers are warned to reconsider surfing as ex-Cyclone Tam causes large swells and dangerous conditions.
  • Swells up to 3 metres are expected from Northland to Taranaki, lasting through the Easter weekend.
  • Safeswim marked beaches in Auckland and Northland as unsuitable for swimming due to poor water quality.

Holidaymakers across the North Island are being warned to reconsider any plans to surf this Easter weekend as ex-tropical Cyclone Tam continues to rage down the country.

Large swells are predicted to hit coastlines from Northland to Taranaki this weekend, which could bring riptides and “dangerous conditions” for swimmers and boaties.

Meanwhile, people are being advised to avoid dozens of beaches in Auckland and Northland as the regions recover from the storm.

A person surfs on Takapuna Beach as Cyclone Tam batters Auckland on Thursday. Photo / Michael Craig
A person surfs on Takapuna Beach as Cyclone Tam batters Auckland on Thursday. Photo / Michael Craig
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam told the Herald swells as high as 2.5m were forecast across the east coast from Northland to the Bay of Plenty.

The conditions were expected to last throughout the Easter weekend.

Bellam said “quite dangerous conditions” were also expected on the west coast from Saturday as a westerly swell from the weather system runs from 90 Mile Beach down to Taranaki.

Waves run over the foreshore at Helena Bay, northeast of Whangārei central, at high tide on Thursday morning. Photo / Denise Piper
Waves run over the foreshore at Helena Bay, northeast of Whangārei central, at high tide on Thursday morning. Photo / Denise Piper

Bellam advised people to “just be cautious” over the weekend, especially if they were staying in popular east coast destinations such as the Bay of Plenty, the Coromandel and Great Barrier Island.

Safeswim marked dozens of beaches across the northern regions as unsuitable for swimming on Friday afternoon, including Browns Bay, Titirangi Beach and St Heliers in Auckland.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The website reported that water quality at these locations was a cause for concern.

Cyclone Tam wreaked havoc across the upper North Island, flooding major roads in Northland while forcing Auckland flights and ferries to be cancelled.

After delivering a hit of rain and wind to New Zealand, the cyclone continues to direct unstable fronts and troughs on to the country.

Tasman, Nelson and northern Marlborough should expect some heavy falls on Saturday, while Auckland will likely receive scattered rain that could turn heavy.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand