When he returned several hours later, the truck was sliding down an estimated 10-metre bank.

“I offered my assistance, which I had done with so many other things in my life,” Mitchell said.

He offered to use his 1989 Nissan Terrano SUV to winch the 18-tonne vehicle.

“I attached my shackle to the truck and managed to pull it out of the ditch.

“It was an amazing experience. One lady was crying, and others were cheering and high-fiving.”

The driver of the other vehicle was still inside, and Mitchell feared that if the rescue had been unsuccessful, he would have been dragged down the bank.

“I always assess the situation at hand before going into it. It was definitely one of the riskiest I’ve done.

“I felt a sense of pride in being able to help people.”

Mitchell had his dog Odin in the front seat of his during the whole ordeal.

“He was fine. He was just watching it all unfold as he always does.”

Mike Mitchell and his dog Odin were on patrol looking for people to help during Cyclone Tam yesterday when they came across a crane truck driver slipping down a 10m gully in West Auckland.

Mitchell’s sister Claudia Pye described her brother as a “Kiwi bloke” who liked to help people during crises.

Despite her older brother placing himself in dangerous situations, she was very proud of him, Pye said.

“It warms my heart that my brother is like this. It makes me proud to hear these stories because there is always something with him.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.