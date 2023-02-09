Cyclone Gabrielle: What you need to do now to get ready

A computer projection of the weather heading towards New Zealand over the next five days. Video / earth.nullschool.net

By RNZ

Residents in the upper North Island are being urged to prepare as another cyclone heading towards Aotearoa is likely to bring more torrential rain to the region.

MetService said the path of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle was uncertain at this stage, but the severe weather was likely to start on Sunday and go through until Tuesday.

Thames-Coromandel has extended its state of emergency for another seven days due to risks from the tropical cyclone.

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Len Salt said the key to dealing with the event was being prepared and people’s safety was the number one focus.

“The reality of the five weeks is that we’ve been dealing with a number of events, so our coastlines are vulnerable, our hills and catchment areas have taken a hammering.”

✈️🚛🤝NZ Air Force and our Auckland Waste Management teams are working together across Tāmaki Makaurau to remove flood-damaged items from our streets.



Ka mau te wehi and thank you to our rear loaders! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/avyZmkXcxq — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 9, 2023

If the storm tracks as MetService forecasted the region would be hit with storm surges and emergency crews were preparing for that, he said.

“I have signed an extension to the declaration of emergency this morning, which extends it for another ... seven days, that is specifically to have us deal, or to have us prepared for this event that’s coming through next Monday, Tuesday.”

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo expected a clearer idea of how the storm would affect the region by Friday afternoon.

“It’s early days at the present moment to see where things are going.

“But the big thing for most people in Northland is we’ve just got to make sure we’ve all the basics covered.

In coastal areas of Northland, where the high tides on Sunday and Monday are about 1am and 1pm, people in known flooding areas should be prepared for a tidal surge at the same time as a storm.

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is intensifying in the Coral Sea...



This animation shows future track possibilities (🟡), many of which have a landfall in the North Island on Monday or Tuesday.



❗️ Should this occur, very heavy rain, damaging winds & dangerous seas would be expected. pic.twitter.com/6Dda7U1csu — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 8, 2023

MetService advised people in the likely affected areas to use the Get Ready website to see what they could do to prepare their houses ahead of the severe weather which was likely from Sunday through to Tuesday.

In Whāngarei, residents and council workers should keep drains clean. “If you’ve got blocked drains, that’s when you get a flooding issue,” Cocurullo said.

Cocurullo urged people to keep checking MetService and Northland Civil Defence’s Facebook page, or phone council contact lines if they needed information.

People should be prepared for the electricity supply to fluctuate, he said.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said while he hoped for the best, he too urged everyone to be prepared and clear drains, berms, and rubbish to prevent flooding and potential health risks.

Brown said many communities were already in challenging situations due to the previous flood and the council was prioritising those in need and at the greatest risk.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson told Midday Report the council had a plan but Aucklanders also needed to ensure they had a personal plan.

“If the cyclone strikes you and you think your house may not withstand that storm, please let people know where you are going.”

Asked if the council was more prepared than during the previous Auckland flood, Simpson said she was looking forward rather than back.

“I will say I feel far more confident that our team is ready for what is coming this time, definitely.”

Getting ready

National Emergency Management Agency’s Get Ready website advises people to review insurance cover for their home and contents, which can be crucial if you suffer damage in a disaster.

The forecast path of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle issued by Australia's the Bureau of Meteorology at 8am on Thursday. Image / Bureau of Meteorology, Australia

Find out from your local council if your home or business is at risk from flooding and how they will alert you if you need to evacuate. Ask about:

Evacuation plans and local public alerting systems

What to do with your pets and livestock if you have to evacuate

How you can reduce the risk of future flooding to your home or business

Work out what supplies you might need and make a plan together.

Practise your emergency plan and your evacuation route to higher ground.

Prepare your property for high winds. Strong winds can lift large, heavy objects and send them crashing into homes. Anything not secured may become a projectile.

Regularly inspect and trim trees and shrubbery. Strong winds frequently break weak tree limbs and throw them at great speed. They can cause damage and injury.

Keep up to date with MetService weather forecasts.

Work out what supplies you might need and make a plan. Have materials and tools ready to repair windows, such as tarpaulins, boards and duct tape.

Identify a safe place in your home to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors. These could break in strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Secure boats and keep off the water.

Ensure emergency supplies of food and water, an emergency kit with items such as torches and a first aid kit are available.

Know which paddocks are safe if you have livestock. To prevent risks from lightning, move livestock away from:

Floodwaters

Landslides

Power lines, and

Isolated trees.

Drenched Auckland could flood again

MetService forecaster Lewis Ferris said there had been consistency in terms of tracking the path of the cyclone this week.

The cyclone would likely cause severe weather in the North Island, but it was not yet possible to forecast “the exact intensity of that severe weather”, he said.

- RNZ