A computer projection of the weather heading towards New Zealand over the next five days. Video / earth.nullschool.net

KEY POINTS

Cyclone Gabrielle is forecast to be one of the most serious storms to hit NZ this century, bringing up to 300mm of rain and 150km/h winds that could cause widespread damage to North Island regions

Large waves and a storm surge are expected to affect northern and eastern coastlines from Sunday. People are being warned to stock at least three days’ worth of supplies, including medication, water and food.

Auckland and Coromandel have extended their states of emergency. MetService has heavy rain warnings in place from Northland to Hawke’s Bay in coming days

Kiwis in the upper North Island are being warned to prepare for up to 300mm of rain and 150km/h winds as Cyclone Gabrielle looms, with authorities now extending the states of emergency in Auckland and Coromandel.

Slated to be one of the “most serious storms of the century” by forecasting agency WeatherWatch, Gabrielle has been upgraded to a category two tropical cyclone and was likely to increase to category three today, the National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said. At least a month’s worth of rain is expected to fall when the storm makes landfall next week and could reach 300mm in some parts.

Latest models show bad weather will start hitting on Sunday - but the worst of the cyclone is expected on Monday and Tuesday. The cyclone itself is forecast to reach New Zealand landfall on Tuesday, with latest tracking showing it will hit eastern parts of Northland, and then move towards Auckland and later Hawke’s Bay.

Here's a look at category 2 Tropical #CycloneGabrielle on satellite, still over 2,500 km from the top of the North Island 🌀



Gabrielle is forecast to intensify into a severe category 3 cyclone by Friday morning as it moves southward... pic.twitter.com/9x83b5Hpjw — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 9, 2023

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Northland, Coromandel, and Auckland north of Whangaparāoa from Sunday morning to midnight Tuesday. It is also forecasting severe gales for Northland to Hawke’s Bay with a high degree of certainty.

Strong winds of up to 150km/h, unseen in Auckland’s Anniversary Weekend storm, risk downing trees and causing widespread power cuts across the city. Mayor Wayne Brown has urged Aucklanders to “be prepared for the worst” as the cyclone was likely to pummel the already sodden and flood-ravaged region from Sunday night.

He told Aucklanders to stock up on torches and batteries, as well as enough supplies to sustain themselves for three days and medication to last a week.

Brown urged people to check on friends, whānau and neighbours ahead of the cyclone.

“Many communities are already in challenging situations and we are prioritising those communities in need and at greatest risk of further flooding and potential harm.”

The tropics are a very moist, humid place.



As Tropical #CycloneGabrielle tracks out of the tropics, it will bring all of that moisture (🟣) with it!



NZ's complex terrain can further enhance rainfall amounts.



This is why there is a concern for over a month's worth of rain. pic.twitter.com/FibaY8UnoW — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 9, 2023

Brown said the “focus will be on saving lives, preventing serious injury, keeping safe, and also protecting property” as another weather emergency bears down on the city.

“My decision [to extend the state of emergency] reflects the seriousness of the current and potential situation and our response,” Brown said.

“After what Aucklanders have experienced since Friday 27 January, and with our region waterlogged, it will be a very serious situation if the current weather forecasts eventuate.”

In a media conference with the Auckland Emergency Management, Brown said public resources across the region were already stretched. “We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. It’s not looking good,” Brown said.

🚨🌀We don't say this lightly - but this is looking like one of the most serious storms forecast for New Zealand so far this century.



The northern half of the North Island is especially exposed. Global modelling is highly aligned, but not 100% locked in.#CycloneGabrielle pic.twitter.com/eS85W2XVMM — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) February 8, 2023

He promised to keep everyone “much better” informed this time after he faced criticism for his public response early in the Auckland Anniversary Weekend disaster, which claimed four lives. “This time we do have the advantage of knowing it’s coming,” he said.

Brown added the cleanup of the city’s latest flooding had “become that much more urgent” ahead of Gabrielle’s potential damage. “Residents and council workers should clear drains, berms and rubbish to prevent flooding and potential public health risks. Local iwi and community groups, including the Student Volunteer Army, are on hand to support residents, and the Defence Force has been activated to assist ahead of any severe weather.”

The @niwa_nz ensemble system shows a range of possible cyclone track scenarios.



The cyclone's exact track will play a very important role as to which regions experience the worst weather.



As you might notice, there is still some uncertainty, but most members show an impact! pic.twitter.com/Y82KCkqjDB — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 8, 2023

Auckland Emergency Management’s (AEM) Rachel Kelleher said there was still some uncertainty about where Cyclone Gabrielle could hit, but forecasters and authorities should have a clearer picture from late today and Saturday.

“We need to be doing what we can in these intervening days to prepare,” she said.

“It has the wind element that the previous event didn’t have. With the type of wind that could come with an event like this, we expect trees to come down and further slips with heavy rainfall.”

Cyclone Gabrielle could also cause flooding and coastal erosion from sea surges.

People were encouraged to secure items - such as trampolines and outdoor umbrellas - which could fly away and pose a risk of hurting or damaging people and properties, Kelleher said.

The projected path of Cyclone Gabrielle for Tuesday. Photo / Windy.com

Forecaster Philip Duncan, of WeatherWatch, said the impending cyclone could be one of the “most serious storms of the century”.

“If this current modelling comes true, this will likely be the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century - especially with Auckland being in the mix for a potential direct hit,” he said.

Officials were preparing to open additional Civil Defence centres across Auckland in case people needed to evacuate. They were making contingency plans to access or move the centres if access was blocked.

A heavy rain watch was issued for Northland, the Coromandel and Auckland north of Whangaparāoa with periods of heavy rain possible - up to 300mm in 24 hours in the Coromandel.

A strong wind watch, also likely to be upgraded to an orange or red warning, was issued for Northland, all of Auckland and the Coromandel.

🌀Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is swirling & intensifying in the Coral Sea as seen on the satellite imagery. Gabrielle is still expected to move southeastward & likely to start impacting the upper North Island from Sunday.

The latest forecast track at https://t.co/kzlBITrMyc pic.twitter.com/jGpXfXHtKl — MetService (@MetService) February 8, 2023

Yesterday, the Thames-Coromandel District Council also extended its state of emergency for another seven days.

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt said he signed the declaration to extend the state of emergency after being briefed on the impact the impending cyclone could have on the district.

Whāngarei mayor Vince Cocurullo also told Northlanders to be prepared, especially those in flood-prone areas.

Ministry of Education operations and integration leader Sean Teddy said their incident management team was keeping a close eye on the developing weather and would co-ordinate with the emergency management agencies leading the response.