Death toll rises in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, cut-off regions wake up to another day of isolation and 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Wellington in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The family of a truck driver stranded on a destroyed section of State Highway 2 in northern Hawke’s Bay has spoken out after a startling Defence Force photograph showed his vehicle stranded amongst utter devastation on a corner known as the ‘Devil’s Elbow’.

The photograph was taken by the NZDF as they surveyed the key route, showing the damage wrought by surging waters and the forestry slash they carried.

The driver was travelling back to Hastings on Monday when he went missing, his family confirmed to the Herald.

He endured a harrowing wait until 10pm on Tuesday before he was airlifted to safety.

He is now resting and recovering at home, said his family, who were eager to let people know he was safe.

“The main thing we’d like people who see that terrible picture to know is that he is safe,” a family spokesperson said. “He is currently in quite a bit of shock and not in a position to comment, (he) just needs to get his mindset back.”

A truck is left abandoned on SH2 between Napier and Wairoa. PICTURE / DEFENCE





Other photos released by the Defence Force show the scale of the task facing authorities working to restore the road, which connects Napier to Wairoa and smaller communities such as Tutira and Pūtōrino, where a woman died when a landslide struck her home.

Wreckage of State Highway 2 seen from New Zealand Defence Force NH90 helicopter. Photo / NZDF

Wairoa’s mayor has put out an urgent request for emergency assistance from “all agencies”.

Craig Little said they are desperately in need of assistance, with hundreds evacuated from properties mainly surrounding the river catchment.

“We are geographically isolated with roads into the district closed and bridges washed away on State Highways. We have received very little help because we are so cut off and everywhere around us is in emergency mode.”

Little said while they are managing their isolation, that meant they were severely challenged, particularly around food, water supply, fuel and communications.

“At this stage we have enough food, water and fuel for the next few days. Damage to the roading network, lack of phone and internet means there are many people who we have not been able to make contact with.”

He said the event was being described as “the most catastrophic” weather event to hit the area in living memory.

“The North Clyde side of the town has been hugely impacted.

“We are working to ensure people’s safety and trying to provide the best services we can given our limitations, particularly our isolation. Evacuation sites have been set up.”