How Cyclone Gabrielle shook the North Island, rebels release footage of captured Kiwi pilot and the US responds after shooting down another unidentified object in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

How Cyclone Gabrielle shook the North Island, rebels release footage of captured Kiwi pilot and the US responds after shooting down another unidentified object in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Follow live updates of Cyclone Gabrielle here

Cyclone Gabrielle has wreaked havoc on the East Coast’s main pipeline, causing a regional water shortage.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz told the Herald this morning the region was still cut off - all roads in and out were closed and there was no communication or internet connection.

Stoltz said she had been communicating with the Government through satellite and star link.

“Organisations are working hard to get us connected.”

She said the urgent message that needed to be sent out in the community in Gisborne was to “conserve water”.

“We are delivering 22,000 Gisborne Herald newspapers to people in town because we have an urgent message to get across. There is a water crisis and the community needs to urgently conserve water. The main pipeline will take months to fix.”

Stoltz said the alternative Waipaoa plant would only give the community quarter of the water they usually get.

She has been able to get information from up on the coast through road crews and Civil Defence teams set there, Stoltz said.

“We know there are currently 200 people in evacuation centres. The weather is getting better so we will have a clearer picture of the damage.”

Yesterday, both bridges in town were closed to clear the woody debris underneath them, Stoltz said.

To people outside Tairāwhiti, she said, “We know it’s tough that you can’t touch base with whānau and friends here, we are working tirelessly to connect them back and as far as we know people are safe at home.”

Flooding and slash debris at the Wigan Bridge, Tauwhareparae, Tolaga Bay, Tairāwhiti. Photo / Uawa Civil Defence

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence has also issued a warning to residents in Gisborne city this morning that if they don’t save water now, their taps would run dry.

There were multiple breaks in the pipe supplying the city and there was no quick fix to resolve the problem.

“This is a significant crisis for our city. The only treated water we have now is the limited amount in the reservoirs,” they said.

“You need to reduce water use or some homes will have no water. Only use tap water for drinking, food preparation and hygiene – no outside water use.

“A reminder to turn off your irrigation system and not wash your car.”

Civil Defence pleaded with those who had flooded homes and wanted to clean up to not use hoses or water blasts.

Paroa Rd in Tolaga Bay, covered in silt and slash on the morning of Tuesday, February 14. Photo / Uawa Live

Council had been working on options to make untreated water available to people needing to clean up silt, they said.

“There is plenty of water in the Mangapoike dams but due to multiple breaks in the pipe, it can’t get to the city reservoirs.

“The water treatment plant at Waipaoa is being geared up to supply the city. But it takes time to treat the water so that it meets the New Zealand Drinking Water Standards. It also takes longer to treat water at Waipaoa, than it does at Waingake,” Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said.

Water restrictions also applied to industry users, they said, and the big water users had been contacted and advised of the situation.

Main routes in and out of the region SH2 Gisborne to Opotiki and SH Gisborne to Hicks Bay remain closed.

Hikuwai Bridge on SH35 between Tokomaru Bay and Tolaga Bay. Photo / Lillian Te Hau-Ward

Yesterday, Mayor Stoltz told NZME the region was isolated, had no internet and had critical water issues. She urged the community to preserve water.

“The water pipes have broken coming from our treatment centre plant so we are asking our community to please conserve our water, preserve our water.

“We have no internet. The cables have severed. We can’t take 111 calls, there is no phone coverage,” Stoltz said.

At this stage, all supermarkets in Tairāwhiti were closed due to the unavailability of Eftpos service and loss of internet, she said.

“We are totally cut off. All our roads are closed in and out of the region.”

A lot of woody debris (slash) and other natural materials that come down rivers were blocking some bridges, Stoltz said. These needed to be cleared because underneath were the region’s water pipes, fibre and sewage pipes.

She said the woody debris under the bridge was very concerning.

“Chorus is still investigating to find out where the breaks are. We have been without internet since 2.15am.

“Cables are severed so that is a major concern to us because people cannot use Eftpos to pay for fuel and food.”

Power company Eastland Network said trees had come down on lines across parts of Tairāwhiti, Gisborne city, Mahia and Wairoa, cutting electricity overnight.

Meanwhile, the Hikuwai River was at an unprecedented 14.8 metres around midnight. The river peaked at 13 metres during Cyclone Bola. Residents in low-lying areas were urged to evacuate by regional Civil Defence teams.

Te Akau o Tokomaru Civil Defence coordinator Lilian Te Hau-Ward said 26 families had evacuated to higher ground on Monday night, and yesterday whānau returned to their homes to assess the damage.

“We are isolated, State Highway 35 is closed on both sides of us. And rain is still falling.”

A lot of forestry debris (slash) had come down in Mangahauini River, Te Hau-Ward said, and they were worried about the bridge.

Roading contractors would be assessing roads and bridges around the area today, she said.

Waimata Valley Rd in Gisborne had washed out after the culvert got blocked by logs, causing the river to go over the road.

Uawa River had breached its bank on State Highway 35 north of Tolaga Bay by the maize paddocks. People living in the low-lying areas were asked to evacuate by Civil Defence teams.