It's been a harrowing few days in the Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through. Photo / Hawke's Bay Civil Defence

It's been a harrowing few days in the Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through. Photo / Hawke's Bay Civil Defence

Authorities have confirmed the death of a woman in a small farming settlement in northern Hawke’s Bay, after earlier efforts to rescue her.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence said authorities on the ground reported the fatality in Pūtōrino after a bank collapsed onto the victim’s home early yesterday morning.

“Police visited the property following a missing person’s report and undertook rescue efforts, but were unsuccessful,” a statement said.

Confirmation of the woman’s death comes after Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were alerted to a landslide at a home in Pūtōrino at 7.19am yesterday.

FENZ acting district manager, Glen Varcoe, said one person had been reported as trapped.

Fire crews were unable to determine the status of the person at the time, however, as local brigades were unable to acess the property to carry out a rescue effort.

“Fire and Emergency has deployed a local urban search and rescue team with equipment by helicopter,” Varcoe said just after midday yesterday.

“Fire and Emergency personnel are currently assessing how widespread the damage is,” he said.

“This is an ongoing situation and we are monitoring it closely.”

Second death reported

Last night, Police also announced that a body had been found washed up at Bay View Beach, north of Napier.

The discovery was reported about 7.45pm.

Police said the person had not been formally identified and they are working to do so.







