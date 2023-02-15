Enormous queues out of Napier via State Highway 51. Video / Paul Taylor

At least 10,500 people have been displaced as they fled the wrath of Cyclone Gabrielle - with some fleeing their homes with just the clothes on their backs.

Hawke’s Bay police said today that 9000 people in the region had been forced to evacuate their homes. A total of 100 people remained uncontactable this morning.

About 1900 evacuees had spent last night at Civil Defence centres.

If you have been unable to contact a friend or family member - or if you have fled the storm and want others to know you are safe - you can post a message here on the NZ Herald’s community noticeboard.





Some people had to be plucked by helicopter from the rooftop as floodwaters surged below, including this daring rescue.

Many people forced to flee remain uncontactable today, with the situation complicated by patchy communications links in some areas.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said people had been unable to contact loved ones in the region it was likely due to communication being down.

Eastern police district commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said phone lines were starting to be restored.

If people were concerned that they had not heard from friends or family, or they were non-contactable, then they should advise police.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence controller Ian Macdonald said the last couple of days had been “extremely trying” for the community.

“I want to assure everyone we are pulling together the commanding control and situational awareness and starting to make a lot of progress on the things that are causing problems for our communities,” he said.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chairperson Hinewai Ormsby said the cyclone had caused devastation to many of their communities, including their marae.

She said it has been “quite an experience” but really humbling to see the rescue and support shown to the area.

On the ground level, she said communication has been sparse and many people can not get help.

On that note, she said being involved and being back in the area is like “another world”.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said while they had experienced an “absolutely devastating” storm event, he believed everybody had been accounted for at this stage.

”People are suffering, their homes have been inundated with water and we just need to still get it sorted.

“So people are struggling but you can’t get hold of them because our communications are down, don’t stress that because you can’t get hold means of them there’s something wrong.”



