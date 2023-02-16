Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said while they had experienced an "absolutely devastating" storm event, he believed everybody had been accounted for at this stage. Video / Wairoa District Council

The mayor of the flood-ravaged, isolated northern Hawke’s Bay town of Wairoa has issued a personal message to those desperate for news of trapped family as crucial supplies run low.

Craig Little said while they had experienced an “absolutely devastating” storm event, he believed everybody had been accounted for at this stage.

“People are suffering, their homes have been inundated with water and we just need to still get it sorted. So people are struggling but you can’t get hold of them because our communications are down, don’t stress that because you can’t get hold means of them there’s something wrong.”

Little said they had wonderful welfare and an emergency operations centre set up and offered himself up as a conduit for those desperate for information.

”I’m on our communications, Facebook me, private message me, text me. I will get them, I may not come back to you straight away but if you need to absolutely urgently get a hold of a family member please do that.”

Little yesterday put out an urgent request for emergency assistance from “all agencies”.

He said they are desperately in need of assistance, with hundreds evacuated from properties mainly surrounding the river catchment.

“We are geographically isolated with roads into the district closed and bridges washed away on State Highways. We have received very little help because we are so cut off and everywhere around us is in emergency mode.”

Aerial view of flooding in Wairoa. Photo / Hawke's Bay Civil Defence

Little said while they are managing their isolation, that meant they were severely challenged, particularly around food, water supply, fuel and communications.

“At this stage we have enough food, water and fuel for the next few days. Damage to the roading network, lack of phone and internet means there are many people who we have not been able to make contact with.”

He said the event was being described as “the most catastrophic” weather event to hit the area in living memory.

“We are working to ensure people’s safety and trying to provide the best services we can given our limitations, particularly our isolation. Evacuation sites have been set up.”