NZ Defence Force undertakes rescues in Hawkes Bay. Video / Supplied

At least five die in cyclone with three, including a child, confirmed dead in Hawke’s Bay

100 people had been listed as uncontactable by police, 9000 people displaced from their homes in Hawke’s Bay

Wairoa cut off with water, food and fuel running low

Tens of thousands remain without power, Transpower warns power could be out for “days or weeks”

Evacuations underway in Napier and Central Hawke’s Bay.

Five arrested after overnight looting of flood-stricken properties

A rescue operation is underway of 50 people trapped in a rural subdivision on the outskirts of Napier more than two days after floodwaters washed away homes and all access to their properties.

It comes as more evacuations take place in the flood-hit Napier suburb of Taradale and in central Hawkes Bay’s Drumpeel Rd, with authorities urging people to leave their homes immediately.

The Central Hawke’s Bay District Council issued the directive just after 9.30am for all residents in the area to seek refuge at the local municipal theatre. Parts of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne still remain cut off as the death toll from the storm rises to five with fears of others dead in raging floodwaters.

The latest emergency comes as a severe thunderstorm threat looms for the flood-hit east coast and Hawke’s Bay this afternoon. Napier - cut off from the rest of Hawke’s Bay on Monday night - was briefly reconnected this morning but that road has been closed again for bridge assessment. There are reports there was “cracking” on the bridge before it closed.

A large Puketapu group taking shelter in a handful of surviving homes were being flown out by private helicopter just hours after sending a message that they were running low on fresh water and food.

Auckland-based relative Kat Wakerley said her sister’s family was among those who had been left with nothing after racing to the closest hill when floodwaters inundated their Swamp Rd 30 Degrees subdivision on Tuesday morning.

With bridges destroyed in the flood and possession wrecked there was no way out except by air.

“Unable to get out. 50 people trapped in our subdivision and we need water and food and baby supplies dropped. Please call Civil Defence on our behalves.”

Just after 10am she received a message to say that the group had been rescued and flown to Bridge Pa by private helicopter. The remaining trapped families were now being flown to safety.

Meanwhile, Police have slammed looters who had targeted flood-hit Gisborne businesses overnight.

Eastern police district commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said there were a number of commercial burglaries overnight with five people arrested. Extra officers were being flown in today.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG:

STORY CONTINUES:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the ranges of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, in Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay, and parts of Bay of Plenty between 3pm and 10pm today. MetService is warning a few of the thunderstorms could be severe with localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour and hail.

In the latest cyclone casualty Police are investigating a death of a person in Gisborne who they believe was caught in floodwaters - with “grave” fears the death toll will rise.

Gisborne’s Mayor Rehette Stoltz said she is “devastated” by the death and that the whole community is reeling.

About 500 people evacuated from Te Karaka - a small settlement inland from Gisborne - were stuck on top of a hill for 27 hours, not knowing whether or not help was on the way. “We watched our town basically get drowned,” one heartbroken resident said.

The full extent of the destruction - from the east coast regions of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne to Auckland’s west coast beach settlements of Muriwai and Piha - is starting to dawn. Thousands of people are out of their homes, more than 1400 people remain ”uncontactable” on a missing-person database, and new images reveal wrecked roads and bridges, properties, and infrastructure. Nearly 150,000 people were still without power across the North Island yesterday - and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said this morning that Napier should expect to be without electricity for the next two weeks.

Cyclone Gabrielle State Highway 2 SH@ Napier to Wairoa, bridge and forestry slash / logs from New Zealand Defence Force NH90 helicopter 15 February 2023 picture supplied credit: NZDF

Three victims have so far been confirmed in Hawke’s Bay - a child in Eskdale, a woman in northern Hawke’s Bay and a person in Bay View - and one, a volunteer firefighter, in Muriwai, west of Auckland. Police say 1442 people remain “uncontactable” - while they expect this number to drop dramatically, they have “grave concerns” for at least several of them in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions.

A woman is still missing in Hawke’s Bay after the Eskdale property she was housesitting was suddenly inundated by floodwaters early on Tuesday morning, RNZ reported.

Community fears are also growing of multiple deaths in one of the areas hardest hit by Cyclone Gabrielle, with coastal residents of Napier’s Bay View claiming they saw several bodies washed away by raging flood waters. As search crews in Hawke’s Bay continue to try and get to people stranded by the floodwaters created by Cyclone Gabrielle, residents of Bay View and nearby Esk Valley – which had areas decimated and parts of it remaining underwater – spoke of their fears of more fatalities.

Hundreds of eastern region residents have been rescued from rooftops and waters since floods inundated the region, cutting off roads, bridges, and isolating communities.

Twelve helicopters are still working to rescue people and it was expected the rescues would all be completed today, Emergency Response Minister Kieran McAnulty said at a briefing on Wednesday

Cyclone Gabrielle has ripped through Hawke's Bay, destroying livelihoods and costing lives. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Everyone knows we have a long path ahead of us ... this is a significant disaster and it’s going to take many weeks for those areas affected to recover,” McAnulty said.

Entire regions have been isolated with zero contact, people still remain uncontactable. Essentials like water, food and fuel are in short supply in many places.

The situation has been described as “dire” by officials, with a fuel limit of $40 imposed by the Gisborne District Council.

More than 9000 people have left their homes around Hawke’s Bay, with 3000 of them staying in Civil Defense facilities.

Evacuations from Venables Ave in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor





Police help with evacuations at Venables Ave in Maraenui, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor





State Highway 2 Napier to Wairoa has been destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

Energy Minister Megan Woods said there were still 60,000 households in Hawke’s Bay without power, but recent access to the flooded Redcliffe substation could help that.

The residences in Wairoa are submerged and the area has been completely cut off, according to aerial photos supplied by Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence. Authorities are working frantically to establish communication and transportation routes with the community because there are fears that supplies would only last for one more day in the town.

About half of the town’s 8000 residents live in the 10-15 per cent of the town submerged by the river when its banks broke in Wairoa.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little has told social media followers they were in a bad way up in Wairoa with hundreds of people evacuated.

Wairoa has been inundated by flooding. Photo / Supplied





Aerial photographs reveal the extent of damage in storm-ravaged Wairoa. Photo / Hawke's Bay Civil Defence

Commander of Joint Forces, New Zealand Rear Admiral Jim Gilmore told NZME said they had three helicopters “standing by” around Napier, ready to transport food and water to those stranded and unable to get supplies themselves.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said some supermarkets in the ravaged Tairāwhiti region could reopen after power cuts forced their closure across the region.

Water levels in the city’s reservoirs continue to drop as demand exceeds supply and Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Group Controller Ben Green said water use must be reduced.

“If we do not cut our water demand as a community then our taps will run dry,” Green said.

A bridge over the Hikuwai River between Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay was taken out during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

Along the pipeline that delivers water to the city, numerous breaks have been found. Crews are travelling to the location, but it is difficult to get there. Green said it will take a few more days for the backup Waipaoa supply to start functioning.

There is some significant damage on SH35, including Hikuwai No 1 bridge, as can be seen in the images. There are slips all along SH35 as well.

Flooding in Eskdale, Napier, due to Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

Incredible pictures of people being rescued from their rooftops in Esk Valley, close to Napier, have been posted by the Defence Force. The local homes and properties were completely underwater. According to the Defence Force, victims were rescued from their homes using three NH90 helicopters.

Napier mayor Kirstin Wise said the latest information they’d received from Transpower was that electricity was “likely to be a number of days away.

Meanwhile, communications were “incredibly patchy” and Wise said the primary source of information is the radio.

The Redclyffe Bridge between Waiohiki and Taradale in Napier was brought down. Photo / Paul Taylor



