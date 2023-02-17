A bridge in Gisborne is a mangled wreck following Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / George Heard / Supplied

The son of a 64-year-old farmer who died in Gisborne floodwaters said three attempts were made to save his life as water levels rose like “an inland tsunami” - going from ankle deep to almost 2 metres in 20 minutes.

John Coates, 64, died in the floodwaters that engulfed his Te Karaka home early on Tuesday morning.

His son Chris Coates spoke to the Herald today at the property where his father was unable to be rescued from flood waters after 2am.

“During evacuation there was an incident, and there were three attempts at trying to rescue him but it was dark, there was water flowing through here,” Chris Coates said.

“It went from ankle deep to vehicles floating in 20 minutes… It was like an island tsunami of water coming in basically.

“The water levels were rising so rapidly. When you think of the catchment. The amount of water that you have to put into this catchment, to this area… that is an insane amount of water.

“The timeframe, the severity of it, we’ve never seen anything to this extent. The amount of water that was located in this area has made [Cyclone] Bola look like a storm in a tea cup.”

Chris was stuck in the Waikato on Tuesday night but drove into the Gisborne region.

“It’s tragic. The hardest part is just being able to communicate,” he said.

“It’s not until you fully appreciate when you’re on the ground how bad the communications are but I think it’s an eye opener for everyone here how bad… more needs to be done. I think it’s just an eye opener how vulnerable everyone is.”

Police confirmed today John Robert Dudley Coates was the man found deceased in floodwaters on his Te Karaka, Gisborne property. Photo / Supplied

Coates was a farmer and ran an earth moving company, working in roading construction and forestry.

The Coates family has been in the Te Karaka area for over 100 years.

Te Karaka locals described John Coats as a well known and beloved member of the community.