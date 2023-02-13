Workers at a farm near Hastings take shelter from floodwaters on the roofs of the farm buildings amidst Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

The Government has now declared a National State of Emergency amid Gabrielle’s fury – in only the third time the extraordinary measure has ever been taken.

The step – which had otherwise only been used after the Christchurch Earthquake and the Covid-19 pandemic - was incredibly rare. According to one definition, for a National State of Emergency to be declared, the situation must be an emergency under the CDEM Act and meet three legal tests. It had to be as a result of any emergency happening, whether natural or otherwise; one that caused or could cause loss of life, injury, illness or distress “or in any way endangers the safety of the public”; and could not be dealt with by emergency services, “or otherwise requires a significant and coordinated response under the CDEM Act”.

The declaration, signed by Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty at 8.43am, also applies to the six regions that have declared local states of emergency: Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Hawke’s Bay.

“This is an unprecedented weather event that is having major impacts across much of the North Island,” McAnulty said.

NEMA had been in close contact with local civil defence emergency management (CDEM) teams of affected areas to assess the need of a declaration of a state of National Emergency.

“NEMA has been giving advice to myself and the prime minister on the need of a national State of Emergency based on the assessments of the local teams, and until now the advice has been that it was not necessary,” he said.

Based on feedback from the groups and NEMA, he considered the criteria for a national state had been met.

“The local leadership, CDEM groups, and emergency responders in all of the affected areas have been doing an outstanding job, but the widespread damage caused by this cyclone means we need a National declaration to support them,” he said.

“This declaration will enable the Government to support the affected regions, provide additional resources as they are needed, and help set the priorities across the country for the response.”

A National State of Emergency gave the National Controller legal authority to apply resources across the country in support of a national level response.

“This declaration gives us the ability to co-ordinate further resources for affected regions,” McAnulty said.

“I want to emphasise that the Government has already been surging support and resources to the regions for some days.”

The Government yesterday announced $11.5 million would go towards those responding to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni made the announcement in Auckland today, which will go towards community organisations, groups and iwi.

Of the funding, $4m is for providers to ensure they can meet increased demand and support wellbeing of their staff and volunteers due to flooding and cyclone damage.

Another $1m is to replenish stocks at food banks currently experiencing high demand, $2m to community groups to support flood response, $4m for people supporting Auckland and impacted regions’ flood response efforts and $500,000 to respond to the needs of disabled people.