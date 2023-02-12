Cyclone Gabrielle: Aucklanders told to work from home, schools to update on closures

Aucklanders are advised to work from home ahead of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, and schools will communicate closures directly to students and parents. Photo / Dean Purcell

Aucklanders are advised to work from home ahead of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, and schools will communicate closures directly to students and parents.

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) deputy controller Rachel Kelleher said people should “plan for things to change” regarding education institution closures.

Kelleher said parents and students should follow their “usual channels” for communication with individual schools, kura and early childhood education centres.

She said people should speak with their employers about whether they should come in or work from home.

Some parents have decided to keep their children from school regardless of advice from institutions.

“I’ve already made the decision as a parent, regarding my child’s safety, she’s not going to school until Wednesday,” one parent said.

“I’m not waiting for authorities to make that call for my child.”

Prime Minister Chis Hipkins said schools and businesses should make their own decisions about opening on Monday and Tuesday when the worst of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle was expected.

“I’d encourage them to follow the guidance, and particularly consider issues around transportation, and also around the fact that with severe weather, it’s not just a question about whether it’s safe to be at school, it’s also a decision about getting to and from school.

”We don’t want kids to end up being marooned at school, for example.”

He said schools would make their decision based on their situation and the weather.

He said officials would be constantly reviewing their advice as it went on.

”The message at the moment is people should be minimising traffic on the roads as much as possible.

“People can make their own decisions about [working from home], but if they’re in a position to ... then yes, of course, they can do that.

“Follow the guidance, because it will change over the next 24-48 hours.”

Auckland Transport asks motorists to stay off roads

Auckland Transport, meanwhile, has urged people to avoid all non-urgent travel until Tuesday and prepare for road closures.

AT executive general manager safety Stacey van der Putten said: “Please keep a lookout for debris and fallen trees on the road, and as always drive to the conditions.

”Be prepared for road closures.”

AT said motorists should avoid several areas if flooding does occur including; Wairau Valley, Tāmaki Drive, Fanshawe St around Victoria Park and Fred Thomas Drive.

”There are many more [areas] and these will be available on the AT website.”

Council puts rubbish collections on hold

Kelleher said the collection of flood waste from Auckland’s last storm has been stopped until Gabrielle’s impacts were “more certain”.

Regular kerbside rubbish collection was also on hold across the city.

“Please do not put your wheelie bins out on the road,” Mayor Wayne Brown tweeted.

“High winds can make your bins dangerous to you and your neighbours.”

People should wait to put their bins out on their next scheduled collection days, AEM’s Kelleher said.

“We’re hoping to resume kerbside collections from Wednesday, but obviously we’ll need to assess that as we look at what’s happening with the weather over the coming days,” Kelleher said.

She said people could still take their rubbish to dumps and transfer stations for free if they needed to.







