Cyclist in critical condition after Ramarama road accident

The incident has left one person in critical condition. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A male cyclist has been left in critical condition after a road accident in Ramarama in the far south of the Auckland region.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman said it's believed the man, in his 70s, was hit by a vehicle.

Rescue helicopter crew were called to the scene just after 9.30am today and flew the man to Auckland City Hospital.

Emergency services at the scene of the road accident in Ramarama earlier today. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A police spokesperson said officers were called at 9.19am to a vehicle collision on Ararimu Rd and Great South Rd in Ramarama.

"A person on a bike was reported to have been hit by a car."