Cyclist in critical condition after Ramarama road accident

A male cyclist has been left in critical condition after a road accident in Ramarama in the far south of the Auckland region.
An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman said it's believed the man, in his 70s, was hit by a vehicle.
Rescue helicopter crew were called to the scene just after 9.30am today and flew the man to Auckland City Hospital.
A police spokesperson said officers were called at 9.19am to a vehicle collision on Ararimu Rd and Great South Rd in Ramarama.
"A person on a bike was reported to have been hit by a car."