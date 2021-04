Emergency services are responding to a house fire in Tawa. Photo / File

A house fire has broken out in the Wellington suburb of Tawa.

Emergency services are responding to the fire on Main Rd.

Police advised in a statement that the road is closed between Linden Ave and McLellan St.

Diversions are in place but motorists are asked to avoid the area.