Motorists heading to and from the Wairarapa are advised to avoid travel over the Remutaka Hill on State Highway 2 (SH2) due to a truck breakdown.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the southbound lane was blocked near the Featherston side of Remutaka Hill, and heavy vehicles would also be unable to pass travelling northbound.

A mechanic is en route, and delays are expected for some time while the southbound lane is cleared.