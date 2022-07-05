Police have closed the case. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A cyclist is pleading for Wellington bus drivers to be more aware after she was almost hit by a bus while cycling to work.

Katie Brannan was cycling into the city from Hutt Valley yesterday morning, about to navigate through a tricky section of cycleway, where it intersects with a bus stop and the main road.

She checked behind her before merging into the road, and saw a bus – but as it wasn't indicating to pull into the stop beside her, she continued on.

However, she says the bus suddenly swerved in, causing her to slam on her brakes and fall off her bike.

"I hit the side of the bus and had to make an emergency stop and fell off."

She went round to the front of the bus to confront its driver – but to her surprise, he just drove off.

"He didn't check if I was okay or anything. It's the end of a cycleway, we've got nowhere else to go – he passed me so he must have seen me."

Melissa Anderson, the manager of operations and partnerships at Metlink told the Herald the company has spoken to Brannan to establish what happened.

"We are relieved that she doesn't appear to have been injured."

Anderson says the incident has been reported to the police, and Metlink cannot comment further.

"Any apology at this stage would, of course, be premature as we have yet to fully establish the facts of the incident and complete an investigation.

"I can say however that bus drivers attend cycle and bus training in which drivers are made aware of the issues both driver and cyclists face in sharing the road."

Brannan says she just wishes bus drivers were more aware of their surroundings.

"I have flashing lights, a bright orange jacket and a bright green helmet, so what more can I do to ensure they see me?"

A police spokesperson told the Herald the parties were spoken to and the case has been closed.