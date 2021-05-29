Cycling protesters close two lanes of Auckland Harbour Bridge

Hundreds of cyclists cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge after breaching a police cordon this morning. Photo / Dean purcell

Cycling activists have closed two northbound lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge after breaking through a police barricade.

The "Liberate the Lane" group held a rally at Point Erin Park this morning, calling for a three-month cycle lane trial on the harbour bridge.

When the protest finished, a number of cyclists made their way down to the bridge but were met by a row of police officers. After 15 minutes, the group of cyclists grew and chanting could be heard.

After some time, the police wall broke and over 100 riders made their way across the bridge.

"Liberate the Lane" protesters at a police barricade. Photo / Dean Purcell

Waka Kotahi released a statement at 11am saying it had closed two northbound lanes on the harbour bridge, as well as the Curran Street onramp.

"A police operation is underway and it could be some time before the incident is cleared and traffic returns to normal," the agency said.

Motorists were warned to expect delays and postpone their travel if possible or use the alternative Western Ring Route (SH16).

Police turned cyclists back when they reached the northern end of the bridge.

Bike Auckland chair Barb Cuthbert addressed protesters after they returned from their bridge crossing. "Did you like our lane?" She jokingly asked.

One rider said they were "really impressed with the gradient" on the bridge.

"We had a nice breeze coming through which cooled me down from the ride up," another said.