Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Barb Cuthbert - My story, as told to Elisabeth Easther

7 minutes to read
Barb Cuthbert is Chief Enthusiasm Officer for cycle advocacy group Bike Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Barb Cuthbert is Chief Enthusiasm Officer for cycle advocacy group Bike Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

By:
MYSTORY

Barb Cuthbert is chief enthusiasm officer for cycle advocacy group Bike Auckland. With a background in urban planning, for the past 12 years Barb has dedicated herself to helping Auckland become a place where active

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.