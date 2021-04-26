Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Te Radar: My story, as told to Elisabeth Easther

8 minutes to read
Comedian, writer and presenter Te Radar. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Comedian, writer and presenter Te Radar. Photo / Jason Oxenham

By:
MYSTORY

Te Radar is the moderator of The Great Comedy Debate, a live battle of wits between two teams of Aotearoa's sharpest comedians arguing 'Technology Will Save Us'. A one-night-only event on May 18, part of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.