Crowds were ecstatic to be back in person watching the sport they love at Eden Park this weekend. Photo / Andrew Cornaga

This weekend, Eden Park hosted a massive blockbuster triple-header of sport to record-breaking crowds who were ecstatic to be back in person with the sport they loved.

First, the Black Ferns recorded their fifth-highest score in history with a 95-12 thrashing of Japan.

Then yesterday evening the All Blacks dominated the Wallabies in front of a sellout crowd, winning 40-14 in the Rugby Championship.

Finally, in front of a record-breaking 34,985-strong crowd for a football game, the All Whites lost 2-0 to the Socceroos in a friendly.

The Brock family, consisting of dad Hadley, Mum Kim and young kids Willow, Kohen and Paige and said they were excited to be back in person at the stadium for the games.

From left: Hadley Brock, Kohen Brock, Kim Brock, Willow Brock (centre) and Paige Brock were excited to be back to watch all three games this weekend. Photo / Rachel Maher.

"We missed live sport a lot over Covid, but it's really nice to be back again, we have a lot lined up with the cricket starting again soon which we will be here watching as well," Dad Hadley said.

Primary schoolers Harry and Charlie Taylor also had lots of fun and were ecstatic to be back at the games in person.

Gilbert Napier, who took the boys, said it's like they had been living at Eden Park for the past 24 hours, as they watched all three games.

"It been great, you definitely noticed it more last night with big crowds and no masks. The games had a great atmosphere - soccer isn't usually my thing but I had a great time."

From left: Charlie Taylor, Gilbert Napier and Harry Taylor said it felt like they lived at Eden Park after watching all three games this weekend. Photo / Rachel Maher.

Although Charlie and Harry are avid rugby players, they couldn't decide which game they preferred watching.

Football fanatic Skye Kosima usually gets up at 2am to watch the European league, and said it was great to feel more like he was a part of the action watching the game live.

"It's amazing, it's been two years coming, nearly three, but it's good to be with the fans again with the atmosphere.

Football fanatic Skye Kosima was ecstatic to be back in person at a football game with like-minded people at Eden Park. Photo / Rachel Maher.

"Just being together, talking together, talking with like-minded people - it was a joy."