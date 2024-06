Whitford-Maraetai Rd is now blocked while emergency services respond to the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

Critical injuries have been reported after a serious crash in Beachlands.

Whitford-Maraetai Rd is now blocked after the crash this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 6.35am.

“Early indications suggest there have been critical injuries,” the spokesperson said.

A section of the road is blocked and diversions are in place.

The spokesperson asked motorists to expect delays.