Critical injuries: Multiple crashes in Bay of Plenty and South Waikato

Multiple crashes have been reported in the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato this morning.

One person has critical injuries after a crash between a car and logging truck on State Highway 1, Lichfield.

A section of the highway has been closed and railway lines were blocked.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, between Baldwin and Scriveners Rds, was reported at 10.02am.

UPDATE 11:35AM

This section of #SH1 is likely to remain closed for some time as NZ Police undertake a serious crash investigation. Consider delaying your journey or allow extra time for detour: https://t.co/aFf7LjXT0b ^TPhttps://t.co/jrAVxH8VAc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 16, 2021

Trains between Tokoroa and Lichfield were being stopped because the railway line was partially obstructed as a result of the crash.

A St John spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter was taking one patient with critical injuries to Waikato Hospital. Another patient is still on the scene with moderate injuries.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Rotorua crash

A car has gone off the road and is stuck in bush near State Highway 33.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, at Tikitere near Rotorua, was reported at 10.46am.

No injuries were reported and a tow truck has been called.

A car has gone off the road on State Highway 33, Tikitere near Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Taupō crash

Meanwhile, emergency services have responded to reports of a two-car crash in Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, at the intersection of Napier Rd and Kiddle Drive, was reported at 10.09am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and a patient with minor injuries was treated on the scene.

More to come.