Critical injuries: Multiple crashes in Bay of Plenty and South Waikato

Multiple crashes have been reported in the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato this morning.
One person has critical injuries after a crash between a car and logging truck on State Highway 1, Lichfield.
A section of the highway has been closed and railway lines were blocked.
A police spokeswoman said the crash, between Baldwin and Scriveners Rds, was reported at 10.02am.
Trains between Tokoroa and Lichfield were being stopped because the railway line was partially obstructed as a result of the crash.
A St John spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter was taking one patient with critical injuries to Waikato Hospital. Another patient is still on the scene with moderate injuries.
Traffic diversions are in place.
Rotorua crash
A car has gone off the road and is stuck in bush near State Highway 33.
A police spokeswoman said the crash, at Tikitere near Rotorua, was reported at 10.46am.
No injuries were reported and a tow truck has been called.
Taupō crash
Meanwhile, emergency services have responded to reports of a two-car crash in Taupō.
A police spokeswoman said the crash, at the intersection of Napier Rd and Kiddle Drive, was reported at 10.09am.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and a patient with minor injuries was treated on the scene.
More to come.