One person dead after Ōpōtiki crash between motorbike and car

One person has died following a crash between a motorbike and car in Ōpōtiki. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a crash involving a motorbike and a car in Ōpōtiki in the eastern Bay of Plenty this evening.

The crash, which happened at the intersection of Bridge and Goring St, was reported to Police at 5.50pm.

The motorbike rider was critically injured and medical attention was provided, however, they sadly died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and an investigation into the circumstances is underway.

The intersection will be closed while a scene examination takes place.