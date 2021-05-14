Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Emergency housing relief: Rotorua solo mother Sarah Murray reveals motel horror

4 minutes to read
Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

The drugs, the fights, the abuse, the wailing and screaming and the constant banging.

Sarah Murray looks back on her nine months in emergency housing motels and wonders how she and her young children survived.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.