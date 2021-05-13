Website of the Year

Govt's $30m Rotorua motel emergency housing shake-up 'not a solution', says MP Todd McClay

6 minutes to read
The government is to directly contract motels for emergency accommodation and prioritise the welfare of whānau and children. Photo / NZME

Leah Tebbutt
Multimedia journalist

The Government will take greater control over the use of Rotorua's motels for emergency housing in a $30million initiative that follows months of criticism.

However, Rotorua National MP Todd McClay says it is neither a

