Christchurch police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Riccarton property last night.
A police spokesperson said they were called to an Ayr St address shortly before 6pm and found two deceased people.
An investigation has begun to determine the circumstances of their death.
A guard is in place this morning while a scene examination is carried out.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Police said they were limited in what they could say, as the investigation was in its early stages.