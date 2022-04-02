A scene investigation is underway at the property. Photo / NZME

A scene investigation is underway at the property. Photo / NZME

Christchurch police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Riccarton property last night.

A police spokesperson said they were called to an Ayr St address shortly before 6pm and found two deceased people.

An investigation has begun to determine the circumstances of their death.

Police were called to an Ayr St address shortly before 6pm and found two deceased people. Photo / Google Maps

A guard is in place this morning while a scene examination is carried out.

Police said they were limited in what they could say, as the investigation was in its early stages.