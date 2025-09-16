Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cannons Creek crash closes Wellington road after ram raid vehicle flees police

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash that has blocked a roundabout in Cannons Creek this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash that has blocked a roundabout in Cannons Creek this morning.

A vehicle wanted in connection with an early morning ram raid at a Wellington petrol station has crashed at a roundabout an hour later after failing to stop for police.

The Cannons Creek road at the Warspite Ave and Mungavin Ave roundabout is expected to be closed for some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save