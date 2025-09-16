“It failed to stop when signalled and was travelling through the roundabout when the crash happened.”
The spokesperson said there were no reports of serious injuries and Police are speaking with two young people.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and diversions are currently in place.
The spokesperson said the road is expected to be closed for some time.
