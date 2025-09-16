Emergency services are at the scene of a crash that has blocked a roundabout in Cannons Creek this morning.

A vehicle wanted in connection with an early morning ram raid at a Wellington petrol station has crashed at a roundabout an hour later after failing to stop for police.

The Cannons Creek road at the Warspite Ave and Mungavin Ave roundabout is expected to be closed for some time after the early morning crash.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened around 6am.

“One of the vehicles was wanted in relation to a ram raid at a Newlands service station that occurred about 5am.