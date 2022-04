A homicide investigation is now underway. Photo / NZME

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died at the scene of a Favona home early this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the Abiru Crescent address just before 4am, and found a man who was critically injured.

He received medical attention from emergency services, but died at the scene.

Police are speaking with a person in relation to the incident, and a scene examination will begin this morning.