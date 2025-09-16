Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Crown takes Mount Maunganui house, cash, Rolex, car after Hongxia May Chen hired illegal sex workers

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | The Prime Minister defended not telling New Zealanders what the Government's stance on Palestine is, and changes are coming to the Commerce Act.

Over the course of May Chen’s time as a madam, police believe she may have illegally employed as many as 150 women as sex workers and pulled in up to $1.8 million.

Chen operated brothels out of houses in Mount Maunganui and on Auckland’s Morningside Drive and Great North

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save