Former Act Party president Tim Jago denied parole from prison sentence for sexual offending

Ric Stevens
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
Former Act Party president Tim Jago kept his name suppression throughout his trial for indecent assault. Composite photo / NZME

Warning: This article deals with sexual offending and may be upsetting to some people.

Former Act Party president Tim Jago will remain behind bars after the Parole Board said he had “very limited acceptance, if any” of the sexual offending that landed him in prison.

Jago appeared before

