“I mean, I’m not happy about the label, but I accept it, you know?”
Jago was president of the Act Party from 2019 to January 2023, when the criminal charges were laid.
The trial jury reached unanimous guilty verdicts on eight charges of indecent assault involving the two teenagers.
Jago had name suppression from the time he was charged and fought to maintain it throughout his trial and even after he had been sentenced.
It lapsed in January this year.
