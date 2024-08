The Government backs down from giving final sign-off on fast-track approvals bill projects and Blockhouse Bay homicide scene examination continues in today's NZ Herald headlines.

By RNZ

A prominent former political figure has been found guilty on eight charges of indecent assault dating to the 1990s.

The man has been on trial in the Auckland District Court for sexually abusing two teenage boys in West Auckland and Waikato.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

The man has had name suppression for the duration of the trial, but it can be reported that he is not an MP.