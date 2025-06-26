Police have made a second arrest in the homicide investigation into the death of a Far North 3-year-old girl.
The woman is charged with neglect and fraud in relation to the death of Catalya Remana Tangimetua-Pepene.
Police found the young girl
Police have made a second arrest in the homicide investigation into the death of a Far North 3-year-old girl.
The woman is charged with neglect and fraud in relation to the death of Catalya Remana Tangimetua-Pepene.
Police found the young girl
Blake Herbert was on bail for a kidnapping when he drove high on meth and evaded police.