Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Catalya Remana Tangimetua-Pepene, 3, of Kaikohe. Photo / Supplied

Police have made a second arrest in the homicide investigation into the death of a Far North 3-year-old girl.

The woman is charged with neglect and fraud in relation to the death of Catalya Remana Tangimetua-Pepene.

Police found the young girl unresponsive when they were called to an address on Tawanui Rd in Kaikohe about 6.15pm on May 21. She died at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Fouhy said police have made a second arrest in the case.

“A 31-year-old woman appeared in the Kaikohe District Court today.