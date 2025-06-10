Catalya Remana Tangimetua-Pepene, 3, is remembered by her family as their 'beautiful darling'.

The man charged with the murder of Kaikohe 3-year-old Catalya Remana Tangimetua-Pepene has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Catalya, known to close family as Remana, died at her home on May 21.

Kaikohe man Drummond Augustine Leaf, 45, was charged with her murder, along with assault on her a month earlier.

He appeared in the High Court in Whangārei today through audio-visual link.

Leaf pleaded not guilty to the two charges through his lawyer Adam Pell and elected trial by jury.