Judge David Johnstone set a trial date for February 2027, although he said it could be held earlier if availability in the court allowed.
Leaf was previously granted temporary name suppression but that was lifted today.
He was remanded in custody until his trial and ordered to appear before the court on July 18.
Catalya’s death sparked outrage in Northland, including in the tight-knit community of Kaikohe.
At least 400 people took part in a hīkoi through the town on June 2 to pay tribute to the 3-year-old.
