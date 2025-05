Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

25 May, 2025

Police have charged a 45 year old man with murder over the death of a 3-year-old girl in Kaikohe.

Police were called to an address on Tawanui Rd on Wednesday night, where they found the girl unresponsive.

Despite medical treatment, she died at the scene.