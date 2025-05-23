Northland Police are continuing to investigate the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl in Kaikohe on Wednesday evening. Photo / NZME

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

23 May, 2025 06:41 AM 2 mins to read

Northland Police are continuing to investigate the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl in Kaikohe on Wednesday evening. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in Kaikohe, found unresponsive on Wednesday.

A post-mortem was conducted, and police are awaiting results to determine the circumstances.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston says a team of 20 is working on the case, supported by additional staff.

The circumstances around the death of a 3-year-old girl in Kaikohe remain unexplained as Northland Police continue to investigate.

Police attended an address on Taraire St earlier this week, where the girl was initially located unresponsive.

Despite the medical treatment provided, she died at the scene on Wednesday evening.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said, “A scene examination has taken place today and will continue into tomorrow”.