Updated

Kaikohe tragedy: Police probe death of 3-year-old girl, scene examination ongoing

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Northland Police are continuing to investigate the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl in Kaikohe on Wednesday evening. Photo / NZME

Northland Police are continuing to investigate the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl in Kaikohe on Wednesday evening. Photo / NZME

  • Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in Kaikohe, found unresponsive on Wednesday.
  • A post-mortem was conducted, and police are awaiting results to determine the circumstances.
  • Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston says a team of 20 is working on the case, supported by additional staff.

The circumstances around the death of a 3-year-old girl in Kaikohe remain unexplained as Northland Police continue to investigate.

Police attended an address on Taraire St earlier this week, where the girl was initially located unresponsive.

Despite the medical treatment provided, she died at the scene on Wednesday evening.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said, “A scene examination has taken place today and will continue into tomorrow”.

“These are always difficult investigations, for the whānau, community and the police themselves.”

Police said at this stage, the circumstances around the girl’s death were still unexplained.

A post-mortem was conducted today, and police were waiting on the results.

“The investigators are determined to uncover the full facts and have a team of 20 working on the case,” Johnston said.

“The inquiry team is supported by staff who’ve arrived from other districts, given a number of serious matters being investigated.”

Investigations into the little girl’s death are set to continue during the weekend.

Save

