The hīkoi through Kaikohe’s streets was in tribute to 3-year-old Catalya Remana Tangimetua-Pepene.

The hīkoi was led by Ngāpuhi leaders and followed by Kaikohe-based brass band Piri Wiri Tua and brass band Omeka, from Mangakahia.

Among those who attended were Northland kaumātua Dover Samuels and Government minister Shane Jones.

Many of the men, women, and children who attended heeded the call to wear bright, colourful clothing to remember Catalya, known to close family as Remana.

Catalya’s godmother, Sharon Harris, carried several balloons with her godchild’s name written on them.

She had the “fondest memories” of the little girl who had the biggest smile, “from one eyebrow to the other”.

Kaikohe-based brass band Piri Wiri Tua and brass band Omeka, from Mangakahia, played during the hīkoi. Photo / Jenny Ling

Harris broke down in tears while talking about the toddler, saying while she felt supported by the massive turnout, “it makes me miss her heaps”.

Māori leader Te Ropu Poa, a former Te Hau Ora Ō Ngāpuhi chief executive, said the loss has “rocked us all emotionally”.

The hīkoi was “a way Ngāpuhi come together as a way of honouring our mokopuna in a way that doesn’t disrespect anyone or take away their mana”, she said.

“It’s absolutely devastating.

“It’s an emotional time because it feels like we’ve all lost a mokopuna.

“We all suffer.

“It’s a hit on our communities that we have to get to these points before we have a reality check. Mokopuna and lives matter.”

Organiser Mutunga Rameka said the event was to highlight the kaupapa: "He tapu te mokopuna" [children are sacred]. Photo / Jenny Ling

Local businesswoman and mother Bo-Deene Stephens said Kaikohe stood strong together.

“This is how Kaikohe is, how we move together any time.

“We always come together for support and these are the things that aren’t seen when something bad happens.”

Kaikohe pastor Mike Shaw said it was “a great turnout”.

“It’s great to see the number of young families here.

“It’s a sign of community solidarity and support.”

The hīkoi finished at the green in the centre of town and also involved karakia, speeches and waiata, led by the hapū.

Hundreds of people turned out to the hīkoi along Kaikohe’s main street. Photo / Jenny Ling

Police were called to an address on Tawanui Rd on May 21, where they found the girl unresponsive.

Despite medical treatment, she died at the scene.

A 45-year-old man was charged with assault on a child, occurring sometime between April 1 and April 30, and murder on May 21.

The man, who was granted interim name suppression, first appeared at Kaikohe District Court on May 26, and will next appear in the High Court at Whangārei on June 11.

Catalya was farewelled last week at Te Paea Marae, just north of Whangārei, and buried at St James Church cemetery in Ngāraratunua last week.

Her death has sparked a call for Kaikohe locals and Māori to stand up and take control of their community.

Northland-based Government Minister Shane Jones earlier said Ngāpuhi must make a stand, and there needed to be “a strong response from the Kaikohe civic leadership and also by MPs of the North”.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and animal welfare issues.