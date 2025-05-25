Police arrested and charged a man with murder yesterday. He was due in the Kaikohe District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christan Fouhy said police would be continuing to make inquiries in the area over the next few days.

“As the matter is now before the courts, police cannot comment further,” Fouhy said.

“Victim Support is supporting the whānau and local community following this tragic death.”

Catalya Remana Tangimetua Pepene, 3, of Kaikohe, was allegedly murdered on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

Catalya’s body lay at Ngāraratunua Marae, sometimes called Te Paea Marae, in Whangārei, until her funeral today.

Eternal Tides Funeral Services said she would be buried at St James the Apostle Anglican Church Cemetery.

A post-mortem examination was performed on Friday, and the results were due back in the days following.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said police had 20 staff working on the case.

“These are always difficult investigations, for the whānau, community and the police themselves,” Johnston said.

Also in Northland this month, 55-year-old Geoffrey Ware was found dead at his home on May 9. A 26-year-old was charged with the Parakao man’s murder.

The 26-year-old was due in the High Court at Whangārei today. Police said they were not seeking anybody else in relation to Ware’s death.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris of the Whangārei Criminal Investigation Branch said police were appealing for information and sightings of a 1999 blue and silver Mitsubishi L200 and a man in the Parakao area between 8am and 6.15pm on May 9, a Friday.

“We are also interested in sightings of a man reportedly seen walking along State Highway 14 that afternoon and evening.”

