Parakao homicide: Northland police launch fresh appeal for information

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Geoffrey Wayne Ware's body was found on May 9. Police are still seeking information in the homicide investigation, named "Operation Cossar". Photo / NZME

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information after the death of Geoffrey Ware earlier this month.

The 55-year-old’s body was found at his home in Parakao just before 4pm on May 9.

Police launched a homicide investigation named “Operation Cossar” into Ware’s death.

Today, Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris, of Whangārei Criminal Investigation Branch, said a portal had been set up for photographs or videos that could help the investigation.

“Police are still seeking information and sightings in the areas Mangakahia Rd, Otaika Valley Rd and State Highway 14 towards Whangārei, between 2pm and 8pm on Friday, May 9,” she said.

They were also seeking sightings of a 1999 blue and silver Mitsubishi L200 ute and a man reportedly seen walking along State Highway 14 that afternoon and evening.

Harris said police were following strong lines of inquiry.

“Police would like to thank members of the public who’ve provided information to the inquiry team to date.”

Anyone with information has been asked to update police online or by calling 105 and quoting file number 250509/6749.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The link to the portal for uploading information can be found here.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

