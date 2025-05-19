Geoffrey Wayne Ware's body was found on May 9. Police are still seeking information in the homicide investigation, named "Operation Cossar". Photo / NZME

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information after the death of Geoffrey Ware earlier this month.

The 55-year-old’s body was found at his home in Parakao just before 4pm on May 9.

Police launched a homicide investigation named “Operation Cossar” into Ware’s death.

Today, Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris, of Whangārei Criminal Investigation Branch, said a portal had been set up for photographs or videos that could help the investigation.

“Police are still seeking information and sightings in the areas Mangakahia Rd, Otaika Valley Rd and State Highway 14 towards Whangārei, between 2pm and 8pm on Friday, May 9,” she said.