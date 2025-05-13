“We would like to extend our condolences to Mr Ware’s whānau and loved ones at this difficult time,” Harris said.

She said there had been an “excellent response” to the appeal for information on Monday.

Harris urged anyone with further information to come forward.

Police were still seeking information and sightings in the areas of Mangakahia Rd, Otaika Valley Rd and State Highway 14 towards Whangārei, between 2pm and 8pm on Friday, May 9, of a 1999 blue and silver Mitsubishi L200 ute, and a man reportedly seen walking along SH14 that afternoon and evening.

Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105 quoting file number 250509/6749.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.