Home / Kahu

Hikoi to lift tapu off Kaikohe following child death - Shane Jones calls out Ngāpuhi’s silence

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Kaikohe community is in a stunned silence following the violent death of three-year-old Catalya Remana Tangimetua Pepene.

  • The death of 3-year-old Catalya Remana Tangimetua Pepene has prompted calls for community action in Kaikohe.
  • A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder and appeared in Kaikohe District Court.
  • Ngāpuhi leader Mane Tahere said a hikoi down Kaikohe’s main street is planned for today at 10am to pay tribute to Catalya.

The violent death of Catalya Remana Tangimetua Pepene has sparked a call for Kaikohe locals and Māori to stand up and take control of their community.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with three-year-old Catalya’s murder and appeared in the Kaikohe District Court last week.

Ngāpuhi leader Mane Tahere said a hikoi down Kaikohe’s main street is planned for today at 10am.
Ngāpuhi

Save

