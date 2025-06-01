“Where are the community leaders ... who keep waving the sovereignty flag about?
“Ngāpuhi go on about the declaration of independence. Where is the declaration of disgust for this baby?
“A child is dead and there’s a thunderous silence by Māori.
“This needs a strong response from the Kaikohe civic leadership and also by MPs of the North and a robust set of responses by police and the other agencies. A small fortune has been spent in Kaikohe to address social decay.
“There is nothing more repulsive than the death of this child.”
Kaikohe Community leader and chair of Ngāpuhi Investment fund Ben Dalton agrees.
“It’s time for some leadership and us, as Ngāphui and the community taking control,” Dalton said.
“It is completely unacceptable that this social breakdown is allowed to continue.
“We have been trapped in this relationship between Ngāpuhi and the Crown, when in fact we could take a lot of this in our hands and move forward.”
Joseph Los’e is an award-winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News, covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.
