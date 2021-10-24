Police appeal for information into Hamilton dad's death

Police believe the occupants of this car may be able to help with the investigation. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for help with investigations into the unexplained death of a man in Hamilton in 2019.

Joshua Terrey, a 33-year-old father, was found dead in a garden at the Western Community Centre in Nawton, Hamilton, on December 1, 2019.

Police are looking for the occupants of a car seen at the community centre in the early hours of that day, and believe they may be able to assist with the investigation.

"Josh's death is being treated as unexplained and is the subject of an ongoing investigation named Operation Holyoke," said a spokesperson.

A released CCTV image shows the car, a light-coloured sedan with a horizontal trim running across the doors and a sunroof.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 191202/6880.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.