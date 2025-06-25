Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Northland paedophile James Parker’s jail time extended after new victim comes forward

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

James Parker pleaded guilty in the Whangārei District Court on April 7 to new charges of sexual abuse against a young boy. Photo / NZME

James Parker pleaded guilty in the Whangārei District Court on April 7 to new charges of sexual abuse against a young boy. Photo / NZME

WARNING: This article discusses sexual abuse and may be upsetting to some readers.

A convicted paedophile and former school deputy principal, who was on the verge of being released, has had his sentence upped after another victim came forward.

James Parker’s latest offending has been described as more serious, a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime