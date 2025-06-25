Parker, 50, appeared in the Whangārei District Court today for sentencing but his final sentence posed significant issues.
In 2013 Parker was handed a sentence in the High Court at Whangārei of preventive detention with a minimum period of imprisonment (MPI) of seven years for offending he committed while teaching at Pamapuria School in the Far North.
Complaints began to surface about Parker’s behaviour in 2009 which went nowhere but he was given a police warning that he should stop having boys stay at his home.
By 2012, after mounting complaints, Parker was arrested and eventually sacked for failing to ensure the safety of the students.
He acknowledged Parker’s early guilty plea but said with his prior history, he had no chance of winning.
Parker was sentenced to eight years and six months’ imprisonment with no MPI.
“In the circumstances you present, I am satisfied the usual time frame for seeking parole on a sentence such as eight and a half years is entirely appropriate in the circumstances when balanced against all of the factors in your case.”
As Parker’s new prison term begins this week, he will be eligible for parole after serving one third of his sentence.
