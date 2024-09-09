“The trust reposed in you by the community in general was breached in the most appalling fashion,” he said.

Crown prosecutor Michael Smith said the damage done to Parker’s young victims was “incalculable”.

Complaints were made about Parker’s behaviour towards young boys in 2009, and police investigated but charges were never laid. Parker was warned then to stay away from the boys and to stop having them overnight at his home.

Justice Heath said Parker had the opportunity then to come clean about what he had been doing, but chose not to.

“He did have a choice and he made the decision to continue to offend, and the offending escalated. Look at the people who might have been spared,” he said.

Lawyer Alex Witten-Hannah said Parker was “committed and dedicated” to not offending again, and to getting the help he needed.

Parker is held at Rolleston Prison. After Parker’s last parole hearing, the board decision said Parker is in the prison’s Totara Unit attending the weekly graduates group meetings. He worked as a cleaner in the administration building and received a positive report as to his work ethic and his support for others in his unit. He has participated in two guided releases.

“The updated psychological report assessed Mr Parker as now presenting with an average risk of sexually reoffending, although at the high end of this risk range. The psychologist noted that since he last appeared before the board, he has continued to maintain treatment gains and demonstrated positive behaviour change around a number of dynamic risk factors,” the decision said.

Parker’s lawyer referred to the progress he had made and submitted the board should provide him with the opportunity to return in six to nine months, with Parker’s preference being the shorter period before he is next seen by the board.

“We note in the parole assessment report a proposed exclusion zone when Mr Parker leaves prison, that he would not be permitted to enter the area north of South Auckland,” the board said.

“Although he is yet to develop a release proposal, it would appear that he is contemplating a future well away from the proposed exclusion zone.”

The board said Parker had successfully completed the rehabilitation phase of his sentence. Parole was declined, and the board continues to support his graduated progress on reintegration, which could include release to work.



