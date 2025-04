The new charges relate to indecent and sexual assaults that occurred between 2009 and 2010 in Awanui, around the same time Parker was deputy principal at Pamapūria School, just outside of Kaitāia.

Parker appeared on Monday via audio-visual link in the Whangārei District Court, where guilty pleas were entered to seven of the charges.

Two of the charges will be withdrawn at sentencing.

Parker has been denied parole twice in the past 12 months and his lawyer, Steve Cullen, told the court his parole was dependent on the outcome of the current court case.

Parker’s original offending related to at least 300 acts on young boys while he was teaching at the remote Far North school.

He remains in custody and will be sentenced in June.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.