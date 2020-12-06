Mount Maunganui butchery owner devastated by second burglary

The thieves attempted to rip out the shop till causing significant damage in the process. Photo / Supplied

After what has already been a tough year for small business owners, the owner of a Mount Maunganui butchery has been left "devastated" by multiple burglaries.

Doug Jarvis Butcher was broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning and owner Doug Jarvis said it was the second time his store had been targeted in the last three months.

Jarvis said the thieves smashed the front window of the store, on Owens Pl, about 1.47am before climbing through and helping themselves to 12 rolls of eye fillet steak.

They also attempted to rip out the shop till, which was empty, causing significant damage in the process.

"The last break-in was a few months ago but they broke in round the back, into an outdoor chiller," Jarvis said.

Doug Jarvis Butchers has been targeted by thieves twice in the last three months. Photo / Supplied

"That chiller is now completely sealed up and you can't get in. So whether they had a look round back, realised they couldn't get in and decided to smash the front window, I'm not sure.

"The eye fillet was all trimmed up and ready for retail - if you look at the camera they went straight for it.

"Obviously the till had nothing in it but they tried to run with it and the connection to the electrics snatched it back and they ended up throwing it on the floor and smashing it. All the eggs went down too."

Jarvis said the most frustrating aspect of the break-in was the cost he now faced. He said the stolen food alone was worth about $1500.

"It's the cost and cost and cost. My insurance is a $1000 excess so I've lost $1000 straight away. Plus the window and the tills, the cost of cleaning it up. It's devastating to be honest.

"We're trying to get through this Covid thing as well. What people don't realise is [during lockdown] we still had to pay the rent, the electric, your loans, even though we weren't open we still have to pay all them bills with no income coming in.

"We're trying to stay afloat and then to have this is just devastating, for any business, but I think small business suffers the most.

"It just gets to you - you think 'oh I've had enough'."

Jarvis said he had reported the burglary to police who were looking into it.