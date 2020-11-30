Crash on lower Kaimai Range injures eight, blocks road

A crash involving three cars and a truck on State Highway 29 on lower Kaimai Range has left at least eight people injured. Photo / File

A crash involving three cars and a truck on State Highway 29 on lower Kaimai Range has left at least eight people injured.

A police media spokeswoman said police received a report that a truck and three cars collided on the Waikato side of the Kaimai Range just before 4.30pm.

Initially, the spokeswoman said one person was reported to have been seriously injured in the crash at the intersection of Rapurapu and Hanga roads.

However, she said that had since been downgraded and eight people had received moderate injuries.

The crash was blocking half of the road but police had cleared the scene at 5.40pm the police spokeswoman later confirmed.

She said all patients were transported to hospital via road.