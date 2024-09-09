Born Alex Lang, of Takapuna, the former Westlake Boys’ student was known as Donald McPherson to Paula’s family who sought a court ruling to keep him from receiving $7 million in insurance money.
Paula’s brother, Neville, is appealing for sightings of his sister’s suspected killer.
The family of a dead heiress says it’s a “huge relief” a judge has confirmed what they always suspected — that her Kiwi husband killed her for her life insurance money — and believe he’s hiding out in New Zealand or Australia.
Victim Paula Leeson’s brother, Neville Leeson, told the Herald the journey to justice was not over yet as they focused on a fresh criminal trial.
In the latest development, a High Court judge in the UK has ruled Leeson, found dead in a swimming pool, was unlawfully killed by her husband so he could gain access to her $9.4 million estate. The civil action has blocked him from inheriting any money.
By Neville’s count, and evidence before the court, there were 14 insurance policies lined up to pay out on Paula’s death, with McPherson the beneficiary of every single one.
He said it was a “huge relief” to know her sister’s suspected killer would not benefit from any of it.
Neville said their family had always thought McPherson was “very strange”.
“It was like he had dropped from space when he met Paula … he had no friends … he said he was from a foster home and he never had any parents and all this.”
Neville said after his sister’s death, they found he wasn’t the orphaned foster child from New Zealand he had claimed to be.
Instead, he was Alex Lang, born in Takapuna in 1973, then growing up in Auckland’s North Shore with his parents and two sisters.
Since then, he has adopted at least five other identities, had 27 convictions for dishonesty in New Zealand and a jail term in Germany for embezzlement of about $35m.
They also discovered that before the trip to Denmark with Paula Leeson, his wife of three years, he took out more than a dozen insurance policies — some with forged signatures — putting him in line for a $7m payout from the death of his wife.
Neville said when he got a phone call from his dad in 2017 to say Paula had died, there was “no doubt” what had happened.
“My father said straight away that ‘he’s killed her’.