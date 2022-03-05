Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Crime

'Who did my sister marry?' The extraordinary life of a Kiwi who was accused of killing his wife

18 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

Born Alex Lang of Takapuna, a former Westlake Boys student was jailed for his role in a $35 million bank heist before changing his name, reinventing his background and marrying. Then his wife, Paula Leeson,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.