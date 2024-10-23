In her opening address to jurors this morning, defence lawyer Emma Priest contended her client had no inkling either.

“He did not know what he was being dragged into,” Priest said of the drug operation, which was headed by a friend and former co-defendant of Kahlon’s with ongoing name suppression who recently pleaded guilty to multiple drugs charges.

“You may think he’s naive,” but he’s not a liar, the lawyer said.

“Mr Kahlon is honest - foolish but honest.”

Aiden Sagala, 21, died in March 2023 after drinking beer contaminated with methamphetamine. Co-worker Himatjit Kahlon is on trial for manslaughter.

Priest said her client wouldn’t give evidence because he was already “candid and forthcoming” in a police interview that was played for jurors last week. Entering the witness box would only allow the Crown to “ridicule” him more as police did during the interview, she suggested.

Kahlon said previously he saw cans being poured out at the Manukau warehouse leased by the co-defendant and saw white crystals there, but he assumed it “must have something to do with cocktail making”.

The defence emphasised today that the job of jurors isn’t for each one of them to consider whether they would have known better had they been in the situation. Instead, their job is to determine what Kahlon’s mindset would have been at the time.

To do so, the lawyer said, it was important to consider Kahlon’s “kind nature” and his “blind trust of people”. He came from a religious culture in India where helping friends was emphasised, and he was “at the extreme end of that spectrum”, she said.

The defence read aloud two statements from friends to emphasise the point.

Dilpreet Singh and Ajaypal Singh both described the defendant as a generous friend who thought nothing of loaning them thousands of dollars at a time whenever they were in need.

“He would help with anything as a friend,” Dilpreet Sing said. “I’ve never known Jimmy to be involved with anything illegal - not at all. He always wanted to help people.”

Ajaypal Singh described how the defendant picked him up from the airport when he arrived in New Zealand on a student visa years ago and insisted on driving him for the first week of school. The defendant loaned him $17,000 in 2019 that has not yet been paid back and on other occasions gave him loans of $1000, $2000 or $5000, he recalled.

“If you’re in his friend zone you don’t have to worry - he’ll take your stress,” he said.

Ajaypal Singh also knew the co-defendant with name suppression, who he described as coming from a much-respected family. The unusual reason for that respect was outlined to jurors but has been suppressed. Justice Yvonne Tahana warned jurors not to discuss the matter outside court.

Himatjit Kahlon's former co-defendant, who has name suppression, appears at Auckland District Court in 2023. The co-defendant was never charged with manslaughter but recently pleaded guilty to multiple charges involving drug importation via containers of beer and kombucha. Photo / Jason Oxenham

But the co-defendant’s respected standing in the community made Kahlon all the more likely to lend a hand with the beer without questioning his motives, the defence has suggested.

Jurors also heard today from Juliet Iopu, a Fonterra manager who worked with both Kahlon and Sagala. She recalled going to Auckland Hospital with Kahlon and other co-workers after realising Sagala was seriously ill.

“I was speechless,” she recalled of the hospital scene, in which Sagala’s family was praying around him with a minister. “I had a really special bond with him. He reminds me so much of my baby brother.”

She also had a friendship with Kahlon, who she described a “stubborn” but “very kind”. He lent her $2000 after the death of her father last year, which she said she hasn’t been able to pay back yet because of how it would look for a potential witness to visit the defendant.

Himatjit "Jimmy" Kahlon appears in Auckland District Court in 2023. He is on trial for the alleged manslaughter of Aiden Sagala, who unknowingly drank meth-laced beer. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Iopu, the only defence witness to give evidence in person, had trouble remembering the car ride home after the hospital visit but prosecutor Robin McCoubrey directed her to her police statement last year.

“Jimmy kept saying, ‘Was it the drinks?’” she had told police. “He looked worried. I didn’t know what he was talking about ... He said he had given Aiden the drinks from his car.”

The defence has now finished presenting evidence. The Crown is expected to give a closing address this afternoon, likely followed tomorrow by the defence closing address and jury deliberations.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.

